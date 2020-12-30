2020 Timeline of civil unrest, and other important events that occurred in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - This year has been challenging for many reasons. One of the biggest being the civil unrest.

In May, the Minneapolis riots were born from the death of George Floyd. Floyd's death sparked local protest during the summer in La Crosse. These protests promoted Ben Labuzetta, a young man from Holmen, to use his artistry and social media platforms to spread systemic racism awareness.

Black youth in the community expressed racial injustice they've encountered at La Crosse Public Schools. The students requested more support from their teachers to implement more inclusivity training for classrooms.

On August 19, for the first time, the City of La Crosse hosted a Virtual Town Hall centered around how police and the community can come together to figure out ways how to improve life for La Crosse's minority population. Panelists for the town hall included city officials, News 19's Lindsey Ford, and prominent community leaders.

The School District of La Crosse conducted multiple meetings on whether or not to continue to School Resource Officer Program. The Board of Education agreed to reduce the number of SRO's in the district from five to three next year and three to two in the 2022 School year. School officials said the decision would save the district about $140,000.

The national discussion about removing racially insensitive caricatures like Uncle Bens Rice, Aunt Jemina Pancake Mix, and sports logos like the Washington Red Skins, hit the Coulee Region.

August saw the removal of the 60-year-old Hiawatha statue overlooking the Mississippi at Riverside Park. The Ho-Chunk Nation called the statue a "historically inaccurate figure."

