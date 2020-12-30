Tomah Health employee feels “blessed” after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - As Tomah Health medical staff receive the first COVID-19 vaccinations, many express feelings of excitement and a sense of hope.

Upon receiving its first 100 doses of Moderna, Tomah Health began distributing the vaccine on December 28 at a four-day staff vaccine clinic, set up in the hospital's first-floor classrooms. According to the hospital, Tomah Health will most like not receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The organization, which currently employs around 400 medical personnel, plans to vaccinate front-line workers first. This includes all those working in Emergency, Acute Care, Lab, Imaging, Pharmacy and Housekeeping.

In addition, all staff have been categorized into three priority groups based on the probability of coming in contact with a patient that has COVID-19. Hospital clinical educator Emily Newbury said, “Ideally everyone at Tomah Health will get this vaccine now through March or later."

Newbury administered the first dose of Moderna to Emergency Department nurse practitioner Laura Miller. One of 20 staff members vaccinated on December 28, Miller said she felt very blessed to be the first employee to receive a dose.

For Miller, the COVID-19 vaccine provides a sense of hope. The nurse described the fluctuating emotions she felt working in the Emergency Department throughout COVID-19. She recalled many moments of promise being met by a wave of coronavirus patients, along with feelings of despair and hopelessness.

"Having this vaccine will help lift spirits throughout the hospital and the community,” said Miller.

Certified registered nurse anesthetist Kimberly Tozer was the third employee to get the vaccine and expressed similar feelings of optimism.

“I’m thrilled...very, very excited,” Tozer said. “It feels like a glimmer of hope. It feels like we’re doing something; we’re moving forward. I think there’s still a lot to go, but this feels like a step in the right direction.”

In addition, Tozer hopes that "by publicly telling people that I’ve had it...I feel fine. I didn’t have any adverse side effects. We can get the word out and people will feel more confident to get the vaccine themselves.”

Todd Chapman, the hospital's pharmacy director, was also vaccinated. He acknowledged the hard work it took to coordinate the staff vaccine clinic and keep employees informed, noting the efforts of nurse Julie Anderson in particular.

“I think it shows that Tomah Health is just like any big institution within the state or country and we’re providing top quality care to our community and to our staff," said Chapman.

While Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre describes December 28 as "a momentous day", she also urges the public to keep in mind that they must continue to be vigilant until the vaccine is available to all.

"There will come a time soon where we will be able to offer this to this to the community and that will be a good day for everybody”, said Myhre. Until then, Myhre emphasizes the importance of continuing to follow health practices, such as wearing a mask, social distancing, washing our hands, and limiting interaction with others.