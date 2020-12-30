US bomber mission over Persian Gulf aimed at cautioning Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two strategic U.S. bombers have flown over the Persian Gulf in response to what U.S. officials say are worrying signs that Iran may be planning attacks against American or allied targets in the Middle East in the coming days. The B-52 bomber mission, flown round trip from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, was the second of its kind this month. The missions reflect growing concern in Washington, in the final weeks of President Donald Trump’s administration, that Iran will order further military retaliation for the U.S. government’s killing last Jan. 3 of top Iranian military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani.