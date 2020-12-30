US Park Service releases video involving tasing of visitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The National Park Service says a man who was tased during a confrontation with a park ranger in New Mexico was seen climbing on and among petroglyph cliff features off-trail. The federal agency released video of the interaction between the ranger and Darrell House late Wednesday, saying an investigation is ongoing. The video shows the ranger telling House that Native American tribes from the area consider Petroglyph National Monument as sacred and that visitors are supposed to stay on designated trails to preserve the cultural resources. The video also shows House identifying himself as Navajo and Oneida and trying to walk away. House did not return messages seeking comment.