Skip to Content

Weather cancels Holmen COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday

New
3:08 am Top StoriesCoronavirus

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The winter storm that moved through the area forces the cancellation of a COVID-19 testing site on Wedneday.

The La Crosse County Health Department said the site at Holmen High School set for 10 a.m to 4 p.m. won't happen due to the weather.

A statement from the health department said that free testing sites are scheduled to run into March 2021.

There is a scheduled testing site at Holmen High School on January 6.

Additional testing site dates and locations are found here on the La Crosse County Health Department website.

Author Profile Photo

WXOW

More Stories

Skip to content