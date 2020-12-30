Weather cancels Holmen COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The winter storm that moved through the area forces the cancellation of a COVID-19 testing site on Wedneday.

The La Crosse County Health Department said the site at Holmen High School set for 10 a.m to 4 p.m. won't happen due to the weather.

A statement from the health department said that free testing sites are scheduled to run into March 2021.

There is a scheduled testing site at Holmen High School on January 6.

Additional testing site dates and locations are found here on the La Crosse County Health Department website.