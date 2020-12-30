Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 126 newly hospitalized; La Crosse County resident among 35 deaths

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Thirty-five more people have died as of Wednesday from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

One of the newly reported deaths was a La Crosse County resident. The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reported the death but didn't have details on the person. In its total as of Tuesday, the collaborative said 56 people in the county have died from the virus. DHS numbers put the total at 57 through Wednesday afternoon.

DHS also reported 126 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,082 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 31 from the day prior.

Of those, 249 are in the ICU, up 12 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 2,755 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 4,607 negative results.

The 35 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,818 (1 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 440,857, or 92.9 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 37 people are hospitalized, up three from the day before, in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Five of the cases are in intensive care, an increase of two since yesterday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

La Crosse County reported 85 new cases according to DHS figures. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 5

5 10-19: 6

6 20-29: 21

21 30-39: 11

11 40-49: 12

12 50-59: 7

7 60-69: 12

12 70-79: 6

6 80-89: 2

2 90+: 3

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 972 (+8) 7 3.71 Crawford 1,548 (+8) 12 3.29 Grant 4,082 (+21) 77 11.86 Jackson 2,361 (+11) 17 9.43 La Crosse 9,994 (+85) 57 (+1) 44.43 Monroe 3,423 (+20) 25 17.86 Trempealeau 2,949 (+17) 29 11.14 Vernon 1,510 (+11) 29 10

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

