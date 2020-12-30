Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 72 more dead from COVID-19; 170 newly hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Seventy-two more people have died as of Tuesday from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

One of the deaths was in La Crosse County. It raised the total number of deaths in the county to 56.

DHS also reported 170 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,113 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 25 from the day prior.

Of those, 237 are in the ICU, down two from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 2,384 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 3,633 negative cases.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person.

The 72 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,783 (1 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 440,857, or 92.9 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 34 people are hospitalized, the same amount since the last update, in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Three of the cases are in intensive care, the same number as the day before.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

La Crosse County reported 42 new cases according to DHS figures. They broke down demographically this way:

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 964 (+0) 7 3.43 Crawford 1,540 (+1) 12 3.29 Grant 4,061 (+21) 77 11.29 Jackson 2,350 (+23) 18 (+2) 15.14 La Crosse 9,909 (+42) 56 (+1) 43 Monroe 3,403 (+18) 25 (+2) 18.43 Trempealeau 2,932 (+16) 29 (+1) 10.57 Vernon 1,499 (+10) 29 (+1) 11.43

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

