WATCH 2:30 p.m.: Aurora Health president gives update on discarded vaccines

News app viewers can watch here

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The president of the Aurora Health Care Medical Group plans a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to provide an update on discarded vaccines at their Grafton facility.

Aurora sent out a statement Wednesday that an employee intentionally removed around 500 doses of the vaccine from refrigeration.

The briefing begins at approximately 2:30 p.m.

You can watch it here on the WXOW website, our mobile app, or on our Facebook page.

GRAFTON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin health system said Wednesday that 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine that had to be discarded after they were left unrefrigerated now appear to have been deliberately spoiled by an employee.

Aurora Medical Center first reported on the spoiled doses on Saturday, and said they had been accidentally left out overnight by an employee at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.

In a statement late Wednesday, Aurora said the employee involved “today acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration.”

Aurora’s statement said they had fired the employee and referred the matter to authorities for further investigation.

Their statement said nothing about a possible motive for the action.