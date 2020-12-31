Didn’t reach your goals in 2020? How you can get back on track this year without the added stress

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - 2020 was hard on many and one that most people hope to put behind them as many personal goals, New Year's resolutions, and focuses were thrown away in an effort to keep everyone safe.

When it became obvious that COVID-19 wasn't going anywhere anytime soon, everyone was forced to adjust to a new reality. Many goals were pushed aside in an effort to slow the spread.

Life coach and certified brain injury specialist Anna Slaback, M.S., has worked with many people over the years in order to help them better themselves but she had only just started her own business in January, two months before the pandemic hit. Slaback said she got off to a great start because she was able to go meet with people face-to-face.

However, once March 16 hit, she said there were no longer in-person meetings so it made it very challenging to connect with her clients and get to know them. Slaback explained that it was difficult finding people who were ready to make a change in their lives.

"I find that a lot of times, people look outside of themselves for a solution in terms of going to the gym and eating right, but that's just one piece of the puzzle," said Slaback. "We are whole beings, and we have to work on our inner selves as well. People aren't as open to working on their inner selves because that can be pretty scary."

Each new year seemingly offers an opportunity for people to set new goals and work hard to reach them. Slaback said that while there are good intentions behind New Year's resolutions, people can change at anytime they are ready and putting so much emphasis on one date can actually be self sabotage.

"We have to be ready for change and I think a lot of times we put an emphasis on, this year is going to be different and then we kind of do the same thing and it fades off," said Slaback.

She explained that typically, she sees New Year's resolutions like eating healthier and exercising more. She works with people who have chronic illness like Type 2 Diabetes and kidney failure and they want to get better. She said that it goes much further than just what we do on the outside and because we only focus on certain things, many resolutions end by March or April.

"When we only focus on the eating and the exercise, we're leaving out a really important component when we aren't dealing with out mind management," said Slaback.

She said what people need to understand about change is that it goes up and down, it is never just straight up hill.

"We take three steps forward, two steps back, four steps forward, three steps back, and that's just the process of change," said Slaback. "For people to really believe that it is linear, a constant up, it sets them up for feeling like they have done something wrong or like they fail."

Slaback said she doesn't believe in failure, rather you just haven't gotten over the hurdle yet. She explained that 2020 was one for the books and truly giving yourself some grace and being kind to your body and mind is so important when looking to get back on track.

"Stress levels, the amount of fear that has been out there with our health and wellness, and it's okay to mess up, we just need to learn from it and do something a little bit different," said Slaback. "There is no failure because it only guides us to the next thing."

Dr. Elizabeth Cogbill, a geriatric physician, has worked on the front lines since the pandemic started. Dr. Cogbill has seen stress unlike anyone else. She explained how difficult this year was and one of the most important things is that people aren't too hard on themselves.

"The most important thing to remember is to be gentle with yourself," said Dr. Cogbill. This has been a year unlike any other year that we have had and so to be gentle and forgiving heading into 2021."

Dr. Cogbill said don't beat yourself up if you had a resolution at the beginning of 2020 and you weren't able to follow through with it.

"Focus on the process and not necessarily the outcome," said Dr. Cogbill. "Choose goals that are small and achievable and that aren't so huge that you'll end up being disappointed in yourself for not being able to follow through."

Moving forward into 2021, Slaback recommended a couple things for those who are looking to excel in 2021. She said work to notice your habits from a non-judgmental point of view and be willing to step outside of yourself to take a look at what you want to change.

"All the solutions are totally individual. There is not one thing that is made to fit everyone and when you know your habits and you don't judge them, you just see them as they are, then you can start making those changes without the emotion behind it," said Slaback.

Slaback also recommends journaling in an ask-and-answer to help your mental health. She said if you ask yourself why something triggered you or stressed you, and then answer it, you can move forward to changing it. Her biggest tip is being willing to go beneath the surface because the exercise and food are tools, but the most important thing is to know yourself first in order to make lasting change.

With so many looking forward to 2021, it's important to still take your goals slow and be easy on yourself. 2020 will have a lasting impact on many and it may be felt for years to come.