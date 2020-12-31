Fireworks a family tradition for La Crosse Skyrockers

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Skyrockers wish the community a Happy New Year! The tradition of fireworks on New Year's dates back as far as The Great Depression.

On Thursday morning, the Skyrockers were hard at work placing fireworks in their exact location, and making sure wire connections were correct. They also didn't forget to have fun, even sharing a few laughs reminiscing throughout the year.

A salute was shot in the sky to honor a fallen Skyrocker, Tom Bonadurer, who passed away.

Bob Bonadurer, a La Crosse Skyrocker, said his grandfather was one of the pioneers of the group. Bonadurer noted this year marks his 47th year up on the bluffs.

"My hope is for the City of La Crosse is just to keep coming together as a community and helping each other," said Bonadurer.

Bob's nephew, William Bonadurer, said he's been part of the La Crosse Skyrockers for 15 years. William said some of his best childhood memories is helping his father set up the fireworks on the bluffs.

"The smell of sulfur and the loud bag fireworks make, it is nostalgic," William said. "Even though it is freezing outside setting up for the show, I just forget about the outside elements because of all the excitement! It warms me up."

WXOW-TV will broadcast the fireworks at midnight. You can also watch on WXOW.com, our news app, and on our Facebook page.