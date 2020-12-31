How you can keep yourself safe this New Year’s Eve

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Typically on New Year's Eve, many hold gatherings in their homes to celebrate the new year with family and friends. That can lead to dangers, especially this year with the pandemic still going on.

Melanie Young, a physician assistant at Mayo Clinic Health System said this year, there is an increased risk of these small gatherings because of the pandemic. She explained that with these small gatherings, not only is there a risk of transmission, but also a risk of driving while intoxicated and other dangers.

"The risks can become increased with not staying six feet apart or people wandering outside if they do become intoxicated with the cold weather that would increase risk of frostbite," said Young.

If you plan to watch the fireworks outside or travel to see the Rotary Lights, she recommends making sure you dress in extra layers and you designate a driver in order for everyone to make it home safely.

Young explained that typically they see people coming to the emergency room early in the morning on New Year's Day due to alcohol intoxication, falls on the street, and head injuries from falling.

"We do staff and plan on an increased volume of patients during the holidays. We do know that there are increased risk factors that come around every year but certainly, with the pandemic, there is that chance that people may be coming down in the next few weeks with COVID more so if they have been in small social circles," said Young.

She said they recommend limiting your alcohol consumption to 2-3 drinks throughout the evening and making sure you are staying safe. With the pandemic, she explained that loneliness is a factor that has played a big part in many lives which can lead to more alcohol consumption She encourages everyone to keep a phone number nearby in case you run into trouble or have thoughts of harming themselves.

Need help? Find help with Great Rivers 2-1-1

Young said that it has been a hard year that many are hoping to put behind them and that everyone is looking forward to 2021.