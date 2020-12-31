In new playground Dubai, Israelis find parties, Jewish rites

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — After a U.S.-brokered deal to normalize ties between Israel and the UAE, Israeli revelers seeking relief from monthslong virus restrictions came to Dubai in droves. For the past month, Israelis accustomed to traveling on foreign passports, if at all, to the Arab world, have made themselves at home in the UAE’s commercial hub. Scores undeterred by Israel’s warnings about possible Iranian attacks in the region have celebrated weddings, bar mitzvahs and the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah with large gatherings banned back home. Now, as the virus surges in Israel and triggers a third lockdown, Israelis are hoping vaccines accelerate their mass return to the skyscrapper-studded city.