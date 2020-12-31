Jordan sentences protest leaders of teachers union to prison

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A court in Jordan has sentenced five leaders of the national teachers’ syndicate to a year in prison over recent protests demanding a salary increase. A lawyer for the teachers says the court also ordered that the syndicate be dissolved. The five face an array of charges, including incitement to hatred and unlawful gatherings. The five are appealing the verdict and have been released on bail. They were among 13 members of the Teachers Association council who were arrested in July after threatening to stage new protests over a long-running salary dispute.