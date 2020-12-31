La Crosse Board of Public Works hosts community meeting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Board of Public Works is set to host a community meeting providing the public with an opportunity to voice their opinions.

The meeting, scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. on January 4, encourages community members to discuss and debate various agenda items. To see a full list of meeting topics, click here.

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, community members will be able to join the meeting virtually. All those wishing to participate must contact the City Clerk via email at cityclerk@cityoflacrosse.com or via phone at 609-789-7510. Attendees will then be sent all information needed to join the meeting.

Individuals interested in watching the meeting can do so using this link. In addition, written comments on agenda items can be sent to the email above, placed in the City Hall drop box, or mailed to 400 La Crosse Street.

All those that choose to attend the meeting in person will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.