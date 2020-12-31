Minneapolis to release bodycam video in fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Minneapolis say they plan to release body camera video Thursday from a traffic stop that ended with a man shot dead, the city’s first police-involved death since George Floyd died while being restrained by officers in May.

Police say the man was a suspect in a felony and died in an exchange of gunfire Wednesday.

Chief Medaria Arradondo says witnesses said the man fired first. He says the officers’ body cameras were turned on and has promised to release the video on Thursday.

The shooting has stirred anxiety about renewed protests, seven months after unrest following Floyd’s death.

By DOUG GLASS Associated Press