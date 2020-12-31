Minnesota Update: 61 new deaths, 2,204 additional cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported Thursday 61 more people in the state have died from COVID-19.

Thirty-seven of those who passed away were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

A total of 5,353 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. The department said 3,461 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Wednesday's update that another 2,204 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

In southeastern Minnesota, 22 new cases were recorded in Winona County. Fourteen people who tested positive were residents of Houston County. Fillmore County reported eleven new cases.

The department also reported approximately 47,000 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 5,574,962. MDH said approximately 2,972,804 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

A total of 415,302 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 32,194 health care workers MDH said. Health officials said 14,344 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 397,080 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said a total of 21,864 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,620 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

