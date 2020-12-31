Monroe County hosts drive-through COVID-19 testing

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW)- The Monroe County Health Department and Emergency Management have partnered with the Wisconsin National Guard and the Monroe County Highway Department to provide the community with drive-through COVID-19 testing.

The testing site, located at the Monroe County Highway Shop at 1721 Winnebago Avenue in Tomah, is open January 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Testing is free and available for anyone five years or older. Upon arrival, individuals will be given a nasal swab test. No antibody testing will be administered at this time.

Residents are encouraged to use the site if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. Possible symptoms include congestion, runny nose, cough, sore throat, fatigue, headache, fever or chills, difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, and new loss of taste or smell.

Individuals should also be tested if they have recently been exposed to someone that has tested positive for the virus. The Monroe County Health Department said it is important community members are tested, as doing so allows those who have COVID-19 to receive care earlier and self-isolate quickly to help stop the spread of the virus.

The department predicts lines could be long and suggests attendees bring a book or other in-car entertainment. All those waiting to be tested will need to remain in their vehicles.

In addition, authorities note the testing site may be cancelled due to weather conditions. All cancellations will be posted on the Monroe County Health Department website and Facebook as soon as possible.

Community members are encouraged to preregister that day. Registration information can be found using this link. Once registration is complete, attendees will be sent a QR code, which staff will check during the event.

While each person must register separately, individuals can use the same e-mail address to register other family members. Those unable to register online can do so on site.

For further information, visit the Monroe County Health Department website.