New Year, Warmer Weather

Average End to 2020

Temperatures should generally reach the upper 20s for our NYE afternoon. Fingers crossed, but it's looking like we could see some sunshine by the lunch hour into the afternoon. Winds should stay light from 5-10 mph. NYE night will be on the chilly side with lows in the low teens. HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Warm Start to 2021

New Years Day looks to be rather quiet. We're looking at highs in the upper 20s with a mostly cloudy sky. We do have a pretty big winter storm that will impact parts of the Midwest, but right now should NOT impact the Coulee Region for the most part. It brings a very slight chance for some light snow for our southern counties, but no accumulations are expected. Friday, Saturday and Sunday all look like great days to get outdoors. We're back into the 30s with intervals of clouds and sunshine for the weekend, even mid 30s into the start of next week! We have the slight chance for a light wintry mix, but not until next Wednesday.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears