Skip to Content

WATCH Here At Midnight: La Crosse Skyrockers New Year’s Fireworks Show

9:06 am Top Stories
fireworks-2020
fireworks-2019-Skyrockers
fireworks-2019
NYE-Fireworks-5
fireworks 2020-3
fireworks 2020-2

News app viewers can watch here

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The tradition continues as the La Crosse Skyrockers bring in 2021 with their annual fireworks show.

The show begins at midnight from the top of Grandads Bluff.

WXOW-TV plans to broadcast the show in case you can't make it down to La Crosse or aren't able to see the fireworks in person.

You can also watch it here on the WXOW website, our mobile app, or on our Facebook page.

Author Profile Photo

WXOW

More Stories

Skip to content