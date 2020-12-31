WATCH Here At Midnight: La Crosse Skyrockers New Year’s Fireworks Show

News app viewers can watch here

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The tradition continues as the La Crosse Skyrockers bring in 2021 with their annual fireworks show.

The show begins at midnight from the top of Grandads Bluff.

WXOW-TV plans to broadcast the show in case you can't make it down to La Crosse or aren't able to see the fireworks in person.

You can also watch it here on the WXOW website, our mobile app, or on our Facebook page.