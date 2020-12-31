Potter leads No. 6 Wisconsin in rout of No. 21 Minnesota

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Micah Potter had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 6 Wisconsin to a 71-59 victory over No. 21 Minnesota.

The Gophers (9-2, 2-2 Big Ten) scored a season-low 22 points in the first half with a brutal shooting performance and before the Badgers (9-2, 3-1) opened the second half on a 16-5 run.

Potter added the exclamation point with dunk off a pick-and-roll from D’Mitrik Trice that put Wisconsin up 45-27.

Wisconsin at one point pushed the lead to 26 and Minnesota didn’t get the deficit under 15 points until the final minute.