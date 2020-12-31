Skip to Content

Quiet weather for the new year

Highs Thursday
Highs Thursday were in the 20s.
Temp Vs Wind Chill
Temp Vs Wind Chill for tonight in La Crosse area...
Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner for La Crosse area...
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo-16
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days...
8 to 14 day outlook temps xo-10
8 to 14 day outlook temps for the Coulee Region...

Clouds will break a bit…

Stubborn clouds kept afternoon highs in the middle 20s around the region. Those clouds may break up a bit overnight and allow temperatures to fall to the lower teens and a few single digit readings.

Highs will move back above normal…

Despite not much sunshine afternoon highs will reach into the middle 20s to near 30 on New Years Day. We will ring in 2021 with dry skies as a storm system moves well to the south across the mid-Mississippi Valley. If you are heading toward Chicago, you will run into snowy travel headaches.

Pleasant weekend weather…

By Saturday partly to mostly cloudy skies will mean pleasant weather. Highs will reach into the 20s to lower 30s, and that is above average as we approach what’s supposed to be the coldest time of the season.

Warmth next week…

More warmth develops for early and the middle of next week. as the jet stream is farther north than usual for early January.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

