Rodgers, Packers eye top seed; Bears try to reach playoffs

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC when they close out the regular season against the Chicago Bears.

The Packers come in with five straight wins and their second straight division championship.

They'll get the top seed if they beat or tie Chicago on Sunday or with a win or tie by Seattle against San Francisco.

The Bears would make the playoffs for the second time in three years with a rare win over their rival. Chicago would get in with a loss if Arizona falls on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.