Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonduel 61, Crivitz 57
Cuba City 72, Adams-Friendship 40
Mineral Point 84, Black Hawk 50
Port Edwards 56, Assumption 54
River Falls 62, Saint Croix Central 44
Spring Valley 58, Durand 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 64, Sparta 31
Edgar 72, Lourdes Academy 40
Fall Creek 76, Colby 40
Germantown 74, Hortonville 56
Marshall 64, Evansville 32
Mineral Point 56, Fennimore 51
Sevastopol 41, Sturgeon Bay 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/