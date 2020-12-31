Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

6:57 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonduel 61, Crivitz 57

Cuba City 72, Adams-Friendship 40

Mineral Point 84, Black Hawk 50

Port Edwards 56, Assumption 54

River Falls 62, Saint Croix Central 44

Spring Valley 58, Durand 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 64, Sparta 31

Edgar 72, Lourdes Academy 40

Fall Creek 76, Colby 40

Germantown 74, Hortonville 56

Marshall 64, Evansville 32

Mineral Point 56, Fennimore 51

Sevastopol 41, Sturgeon Bay 24

