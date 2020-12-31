Two hurt in head-on crash near Cataract; One driver later taken into custody

CATARACT, Wis. (WXOW) - The drivers of two vehicles are injured in a head-on crash Thursday morning near Cataract.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a 9-1-1 call at 6:38 a.m. brought deputies to the crash on Highway 27 north of County Road S in the Town of Little Falls.

The deputies found one vehicle, a 2015 GMC Arcadia, blocking both lanes of traffic, while a second vehicle, a 2005 Chevy Trail Blazer, was off the road against trees.

Witnesses told the deputies that the northbound GMC crossed the centerline and hit the Chevy head-on.

The driver of the Trail Blazer, Dawn M. Zillmer, 55, was extricated from her vehicle by the Sparta Area Fire Department.

Both Zillmer, and the GMC's driver, William C. Hoover, 31, were transported by Sparta Area Ambulance to a local medical facility for their injuries.

Later, the sheriff's office said that they took Hoover into custody on charges of reckless driving causing injury, operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance causing injury, felony bail jumping, and a warrant.