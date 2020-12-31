WATCH: Australia kicks off 2021 with fireworks display

SYDNEY, Australia (AP) - It is already 2021 in Sydney, Australia.

The event marked with fireworks from its iconic harborside.

It is a grim end to the year for New South Wales and Victoria, Australia's two most populous states, which are battling to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks.

Locations on Sydney's harbor were fenced off, popular parks closed, and famous night spots eerily deserted.

People were only allowed in downtown Sydney if they had a restaurant reservation or were one of five guests of an inner-city resident.

Access to the city center was not allowed without a permit.

