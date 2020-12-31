WATCH: New Year’s Eve in Times Square in New York City

News App viewers can watch here.

NEW YORK, NY (WXOW) - Enjoy live coverage of the New Year's Eve celebration from Times Square in New York City.

While there won't be the usual huge crowds due to COVID-19, there's still plenty of entertainment and festivities on the last day of the year.

Grammy-award winning artist Gloria Gaynor is performing. The evening also features a salute to "Heroes of 2020" including first responders, frontline and essential workers, and others who served the public during this difficult year.

Coverage begins at 5 p.m. Enjoy the Ball Drop at 11 p.m.

Locally, WXOW-TV and WXOW.com are live streaming the Skyrockers Fireworks Show at midnight.