Winona Health Systems receives UCare award for its work with patients

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW)- Winona Health Systems received an award from UCare for the hospital's work with patients enrolled in Prepaid Medical Assistant Program (PMAP)/MinnesotaCare plans.

Each year UCare, an independent non-profit healthcare company, recognizes and honors various healthcare systems. The organization awards hospitals with the top results in Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set, which measures factors such as preventive care, disease management, behavioral health, maternity care, care transitions and medication management.

UCare President and CEO Mark Traynor said the organizations's healthcare partners are essential to UCare’s people power, particularly during 2020. "Especially during a public health crisis, we owe our providers profound thanks for continuing to serve our members and provide them a path for their best health,” said Trainer.

Robin Hoeg, Winona Health's chief operating officer, also commented on the award, stating the hospital is always focused on how it can improve healthcare for the community.

"From quality and safety to affordability and accessibility, everything centers around our mission to improve the health and well-being of each community member – and, ultimately, our community as a whole," said Hoeg.

For more information on Winona Health, visit the hospital's website.