Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: One resident dies from COVID-19 as La Crosse Co. tops 10,000 cases

MADISON (WXOW) -- A La Crosse County resident is dead due to COVID-19 according to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative.

They posted the 57th death from the virus on their website Thursday afternoon.

The death was among 41 more people who have died as of Thursday from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 143 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,074 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down eight from the day prior.

Of those, 244 are in the ICU, down five from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 3,810 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 5,898 negative results.

The 41 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,859 (1 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 447,500, or 93 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 37 people are hospitalized, the same as the day before, in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Five of the cases are in intensive care, the same as yesterday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

With 131 new cases announced on Thursday, La Crosse County surpassed 10,000 people who contracted the virus according to DHS figures. The new cases raised the total number of cases to 10,125. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 6

6 10-19: 20

20 20-29: 29

29 30-39: 29

29 40-49: 20

20 50-59: 9

9 60-69: 10

10 70-79: 5

5 80-89: 3

3 90+: 0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 979 (+7) 7 3.57 Crawford 1,550 (+2) 12 3.43 Grant 4,096 (+41) 77 11.86 Jackson 2,365 (+4) 18 (+1) 9.14 La Crosse 10,125 (+85) 57 55.71 Monroe 3,453 (+30) 25 17.57 Trempealeau 2,975 (+26) 29 13.14 Vernon 1,538 (+28) 30 (+1) 12.43

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

