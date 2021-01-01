2020 Recap: The bright side of the pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In a difficult year for several people, there were a few bright spots and highlights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When frontline workers at Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System needed masks, the Coulee Region community stepped up to help.

People donated fabric and time to sew masks.

"It's really been profoundly touching to see what people are willing to do," Gundersen Internal Medicine Dr. Michael Dolan said. "It's actually been one of the bright spots of this whole pandemic."

Though teachers lost a lot of time for in-person learning, they found ways to adapt.

"That's a big part of why we enjoy teaching is that connections with the kids and we miss that," La Crescent-Hokah High School family and consumer sciences teacher Kristi Traxler said. "Although we're doing the best we can with the technology we have."

Cafeteria workers took on extra hours to pack and deliver school lunches to families in the Viroqua area.

"We don't get a lot of publicity, the cooks in the kitchen, so to be able to step up and help out is kind of nice," Food service manager Laure Wallace said.

The community got creative with socially distant musical performances in the lawn, sidewalk concerts at long term care facilities and birthday parades.

"It just seemed like a decent way to spread some joy and some love," Pianist Eddie Kim said.