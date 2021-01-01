2021 is off to a pleasant start.

Clouds will break a bit…

Stubborn clouds kept Thursday afternoon highs in the middle 20s around the region. Those clouds kept readings up a bit overnight and allowed temperatures to fall to the lower teens and a few single digit readings.

Highs will move back above normal…

Despite little sunshine afternoon highs will reach into the middle 20s to near 30 today. We will ring in 2021 with dry skies as a storm system moves well to the south across the mid-Mississippi Valley. If you are heading toward Chicago, you will run into snowy travel headaches.

Pleasant weekend weather…

By Saturday partly to mostly cloudy skies will mean pleasant weather. Highs will reach into the 20s to lower 30s, and that is above average as we approach what’s supposed to be the coldest time of the season.

Warmth next week…

More warmth develops for early and the middle of next week. as the jet stream is farther north than usual for early January.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great New Years Day! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden