Curfew-busting New Year party-goers attack French police

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say ravers at an underground, curfew-busting New Year’s Eve party that drew at least 2,500 people in western France attacked the police sent to shut them down. They say the party-goers torched one police vehicle and injured officers with volleys of bottles and stones. Ravers aboard hundreds of vehicles started converging on hangars in Lieuron, Brittany, on Thursday night to party into the New Year. Police and their vehicles were attacked when they tried to stop the ravers from installing their party gear. On Friday morning, 2,500 ravers from France and abroad were still partying, circled by a reinforced police presence. First aid workers were trying to distribute masks to prevent new coronavirus infections.