Dance performer, instructor accused of raping teen student

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A dance performer and instructor is accused raping a teenage student while the boy spent the night at the teacher’s Minneapolis apartment. The Star Tribune reports 28-year-old Decorey L. Bozeman was charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the alleged assault of the dance studio student. Bozeman appeared in court Wednesday and remains jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail ahead of another hearing on Jan. 28. On Monday, the young teen told police that he spent the previous night at Bozeman’s apartment in Minneapolis and was sexually assaulted.