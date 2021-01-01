Families bring in the New Year by enjoying some food and football

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Several restaurants opened for dine-in on New Year's Day.

One popular sports bar, Howie's on La Crosse, hosted a handful of college football fans.

Guests were spread out throughout the establishment enjoying some burgers, wraps and having a couple of drinks while watching the game.

David Thiel, the General Manager for Howie's on La Crosse, said he is happy to keep the restaurant open, all while keeping social distancing a top priority.

"People love to come here and enjoy the food, the service that we give, and of course watch their favorite sports team play the game," Thiel said. "The support from the La Crosse community has been great, and we do appreciate it."

Buffalo Wild Wings in Onalaska had customers eating their famous wings and raising a glass in the hope of normalcy in the coming year.