Home damaged in early morning fire

TOWN OF LEON, Wis. (WXOW) - No one is hurt, but a home suffers damage in a chimney fire that spread early Friday morning.

Sparta Area Fire Chief Mike Arnold said they were called shortly after 1 a.m. for the fire at 19964 Kale Road in the Town of Leon.

When firefighters got to the rural log home, the fire had spread from the chimney to the roof according to Chief Arnold. He also said that the homeowner was trying to put the fire out with a garden hose.

The homeowner told the chief that he came home around 11:30 p.m., put some logs on the fire, then went to bed. Around 1 a.m., he awoke to a crackling sound. When the homeowner went to investigate, he found the fire coming from the chimney and roof area.

It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to put the fire out. They were on the scene for about three hours.