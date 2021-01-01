La Crosse Jazz Orchestra releases third video

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) He didn't know how much he was playing - until he couldn't play.

That's what Greg Balfany says about his work with the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra.

The musicians, says Balfany, just want to play.

And last September, they came up with a way to do that.

Balfany says he watched other bands post their music online, so he thought he'd give it a try.

When he raised the issue, everyone in the group was on board right away.

They choose a song and each musician recorded a part from home.

Balfany learned to mix audio with a computer program, and bassist Karyn Quinn used a computer program to edit video.

Now, you can see their third release - Too Marvelous for Words.

You can see this song arranged by Nelson Riddle on the Orchestra's YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/3cYwET1OMS8.

Balfany says the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra wants to continue releasing a new song every month, but hopes they can return to Riverside Park to perform live this summer.