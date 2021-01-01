Mexico City ban on single-use plastics takes effect

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A broad ban on single-use containers, forks, straws and other ubiquitous items takes effect in Mexico’s capital, one of the world’s largest cities, after more than a year of preparation. On Friday, Mexico City’s environmental secretary said via Twitter that “from today on Mexico City without single-use plastics.” The message urged people to think of always carrying reusable containers like never leaving home without their cell phones. Mexico City lawmakers passed the ban on plastic bags, utensils and other disposable plastic items in 2019. The city of 9 million people has spent the past year adjusting or in some cases ignoring the impending law change.