New Year comes to COVID ward, with hope for end to nightmare

ROME (AP) — While the world said goodbye — or good riddance — to a pandemic-ridden 2020, nurses and doctors fighting the virus on the front lines soldiered on even as the clock passed midnight. At the Casalpalocco Covid 3 Hospital on the outskirts of Rome, staff barely seemed to register the new year as they tended to 100 patients struggling with coronavirus infections. Along with the elderly, medical staff have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic that’s infected at least 83 million people and claimed over 1.8 million lives. Italy seemed to have beaten back the scourge over the summer but last month it again became the country with the highest death toll in Europe.