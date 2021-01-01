Skip to Content

New Year’s baby comes early for couple

New
4:38 pm Top Stories
2021 baby

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The new year wasn't very old when the first baby of 2021 arrived at Gundersen Health System.

Kayne Laxton was born at 12:21 a.m. to Sierra Kramer and Seth Laxton.

He weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.

According to a Gundersen Health System spokesperson, they weren't expecting a New Year's baby, but both mom and baby are doing well.

A statement from Gundersen Health System said 2020 was a record year for newborns. In all, 1,696 newborns were delivered at Gundersen's La Crosse campus. It included 844 girls, 852 boys, 34 sets of twins and one set of triplets.

Author Profile Photo

WXOW

More Stories

Skip to content