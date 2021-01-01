New Year’s baby comes early for couple

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The new year wasn't very old when the first baby of 2021 arrived at Gundersen Health System.

Kayne Laxton was born at 12:21 a.m. to Sierra Kramer and Seth Laxton.

He weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.

According to a Gundersen Health System spokesperson, they weren't expecting a New Year's baby, but both mom and baby are doing well.

A statement from Gundersen Health System said 2020 was a record year for newborns. In all, 1,696 newborns were delivered at Gundersen's La Crosse campus. It included 844 girls, 852 boys, 34 sets of twins and one set of triplets.