New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire kills 1 in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s official news agency says a Syrian woman living as a refugee in eastern Lebanon was killed and an airplane parked at Beirut’s airport was hit by stray bullets in separate incidents of celebratory gunfire to ring in the New Year. The Syrian woman died early on Friday after being hit in the head by the stray bullet in a refugee camp in Baalbek. The Middle East Airlines aircraft parked at the tarmac at Beirut airport was hit as people in the vicinity fired in the air in celebration. The plane later took off as scheduled after engineers made sure it was safe to fly.