Rotary Lights has banner year in a time with the greatest need

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Although 2020 looked unlike any other year and many things were cancelled, Rotary Lights still went on. Community members enjoyed it and donated what they could in a time that was more important than ever.

During the early stages of set-up, Rotary Lights president Pat Stephens predicted it was going to be a banner year for the lights display despite all the challenges 2020 has presented. Stephens was correct. He said the community stepped up in a time they needed to most.

"It really speaks volumes to our community and the effort we have down here," said Sarah Dahlke, volunteer coordinator. "It has been a struggle for so many and Rotary Lights was honestly needed this year more than any year in the past."

Although they don't have exact final totals yet, Dahlke said the donation numbers are tremendous.

"We have had an amazing year here at Rotary Lights, I can tell you that we passed our budget and our goal seven days before we closed so the support has truly been outstanding," said Dahlke.

Dahlke said they have money and donations still coming in and they feel blessed that so many community members came out to see their hard work this year. She explained that it was more important than ever that it still went on.

"It was important for the needs of food pantries, but also the needs of us as community members," said Dahlke. "Our well-being is being with family and friends and to be able to have something to still look forward to that we consider to be normal I think is so huge, especially this year."

MORE: Watch: Rotary Lights 2020: The Most Important Year Ever

Every year Rotary Lights averages about 3,000 volunteers between their set-up and take-down process. The entire display is run by these volunteers.

"There isn't a single person with Rotary Lights that individually gets paid so volunteers for out project is everything," said Dahlke. "It just warms my heart that the hearts of our community are so big and so giving and gracious of their time and their talents."

Cheri Olson, President of the Seven Rivers Chapter, Sudden Cardiac Arrest Association, along with ten people from the organization participated in the taking down of Rotary Lights on New Year's Day. She said they have been volunteering for about ten years now.

Giving up their New Year's Day to help out the community just shows you how important this display is to the entire area.

"We love supporting other activities within the community and obviously this year it was great to have the lights and the lift that it gave to our community," said Olson. "It was great to have something you could safely do and be outside and I think so many things have been cancelled and postponed that it would have been really, really hard for the community if it would have been cancelled or postponed."

Olson said it felt awesome to see people enjoying it this year. She said it is truly a gift for the community. New Year's Day she got the opportunity to work with a volunteer she had never met before which she said is what makes the whole thing so special.

A community tradition that quite literally brings light to so many lives and will continue to in the years to come.