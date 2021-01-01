Seasonal start to 2021

Clouds have stuck around…

Stubborn clouds continued into this first day of 2021. High temperatures got stuck in the 20s which are pretty close to normal for this time of the season.

More clouds tonight and tomorrow…

A storm system has brought snow to a small portion of Wisconsin, but that has remained to our southeast as expected. The moisture in the area will likely remain for tonight and tomorrow, so expect mostly cloudy skies through Saturday.

Pleasant weekend weather…

By Sunday partly cloudy conditions will mean pleasant weather. Highs will reach into the 20s to lower 30s, and that is above average as we approach what’s supposed to be the coldest time of the season.

Warmth next week…

More warmth develops for much of next week as the jet stream is farther north than usual for early January. There will be an opportunity for light rain and snow on Wednesday, but forecast details are still sketchy.

Have a great New Years Day! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden