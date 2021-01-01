Some Mexicans struggle to get oxygen amid virus case surge

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Some residents of Mexico City spent New Year’s Eve in lines that snaked down a street and around a corner, waiting to refill oxygen canisters for relatives suffering from COVID-19. The city of nine million has seen a surge in coronavirus infections and the city’s hospitals are 87% occupied, straining oxygen supplies. That has resulted in long lines and price hikes that make it hard or impossible for some to refill tanks that may last for only a few hours. With people afraid to go to hospitals and patients being treated at home, oxygen becomes a question of life and death.