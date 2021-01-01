UK abolishes ‘sexist’ tax on women’s sanitary products

LONDON (AP) — Britain has abolished the so-called “tampon tax.” The move to eliminate sales taxes on women’s sanitary products was widely praised by women’s rights campaigners as well as proponents of the country’s departure from the European Union. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak had committed to ending the widely unpopular tax on tampons and pads in his budget statement in March but the change could only come into effect on Friday after Britain had finally left the economic orbit of the EU. EU law had prevented member states from reducing the rate of value-added tax below 5%.