UK in ‘eye of the storm’ amid surging new coronavirus cases

LONDON (AP) — British medics are warning that hospitals around the country face a perilous few weeks amid surging new coronavirus infections that have been blamed on a new variant of the virus. A day after the U.K. posted a record 55,892 new infections and another 964 coronavirus-related deaths, concerns are mounting about the impact on the overstretched National Health Service. Field hospitals that were constructed in the early days of the pandemic but that were subsequently mothballed are being reactivated. The Royal College of Nursing’s England director says the U.K. is in the “eye of the storm.”