Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 10 more dead from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 50 newly hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Ten more people have died as of Friday from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 50 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,074 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals.

Of those, 244 are in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Some of the statewide hospitalization statistics were not updated by officials on Thursday.

There have been 1,905 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 6,388 negative results.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 10 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,869 (1 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 450,358, or 93.3 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 37 people are hospitalized in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Five of the cases are in intensive care.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

With 131 new cases announced on Thursday, La Crosse County surpassed 10,000 people who contracted the virus according to DHS figures. The new cases raised the total number of cases to 10,125. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 6

6 10-19: 20

20 20-29: 29

29 30-39: 29

29 40-49: 20

20 50-59: 9

9 60-69: 10

10 70-79: 5

5 80-89: 3

3 90+: 0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 986 (+7) 7 4.57 Crawford 1,553 (+3) 12 3.14 Grant 4,115 (+19) 77 13.57 Jackson 2,376 (+11) 18 9.43 La Crosse 10,158 (+33) 57 54.57 Monroe 3,471 (+18) 25 16.29 Trempealeau 2,987 (+12) 29 14.57 Vernon 1,560 (+7) 35 11

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.