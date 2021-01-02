95-year-old interrupts mask making by surviving COVID-19

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A 95-year-old woman who became a prolific mask maker during the pandemic took a short break this fall while she recovered from COVID-19 herself. Miriam Looker is a resident in a nursing home in Marysville in central Ohio. She started making masks in the spring at the request of her stepson, a doctor who wanted his patients to wear them. Looker, a longtime quilter, got in the habit of making at least 10 a day. Looker took a month off when she came down with the coronavirus in November. Now she’s feeling like herself again and back to her mask production.