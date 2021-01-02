Beal leads Wizards, minus Westbrook, past Wolves for 1st win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bradley Beal had 31 points and seven assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 130-109 without Russell Westbrook for their first win of the season.

Westbrook sat out for rest on the second game of a back-to-back, but the Wizards didn’t look like the same team that lost the night before at home to Chicago.

Washington jumped to an early lead and answered every Minnesota challenge in improving to 1-5.

Malik Beasley scored 21 to lead the Timberwolves, who have lost three in a row with star center Karl-Anthony Towns missing all three games because of a dislocated left wrist.