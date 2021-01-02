Beyond Words Co. offers soothing care packages in time of need

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - In a year that has been so difficult for many people, Beyond Words Co. offers soothing care packaged boxes to send to loved ones, letting them know you are thinking of them in hard times.

Catherine Hinz founded Beyond Words Co. in 2018. Hinz explained after some difficult situations in her personal life, she began a healing process. Through this process, she realized there are stronger ways to support someone going through grief rather than just your typical flowers or card.

"Many times grief and loss experiences in life can be difficult to talk about and it's difficult to know how to support people and the concept of support through care packages really was not only to offer some practical and beautiful ways to offer comfort and support but also to open a door to conversation to let people know that it is okay to talk about some of these hard things," said Hinz.

All care packages have items inside to support mind, body, and spirit.

"Often they have soothing items to drink or eat," said Hinz. "I know sometimes going through a grieving process some don't have the best sleep or nutrition habits so all the boxes have some sort of protein in them and typically something to help with sleep."

Hinz explained that right now, things like these care packages are more important than ever. Without the ability to meet in person for a hug or over a cup of coffee, many will struggle even more with grief.

"Grief being so difficult to begin with and then the pandemic really changing the ways we can support people, these care packages arriving at a doorstep are just a powerful and meaningful way to let someone know you are thinking about them and that you care about them despite the fact that you can't be there for a hug or that sit down coffee, chat that you otherwise may have been able to do," said Hinz.

Hinz explained that there are pre-designed care packages with a focus, or create your own packages as well that will be customized based on what someone is going through.

If you would like to order a care package for a loved one, you can do so on their website. Many are struggling right now so be sure to check on your friends and family members.