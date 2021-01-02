California funeral homes run out of space as COVID-19 rages

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As communities across the country feel the pain of a surge in coronavirus cases, funeral homes in the hot spot of Southern California say they must turn away grieving families as they run out of space for the bodies piling up. One funeral home is averaging six times its normal rate, or about 30 body removals a day. The head of the California Funeral Directors Association says mortuaries are being “inundated” as the United States nears a tally of 350,000 COVID-19 deaths. In Louisiana, funeral services were held for a congressman-elect who died of COVID-19 complications. Republican Luke Letlow was 41.