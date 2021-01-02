Ellsworth woman is Packers FAN Hall of Fame finalist

(WQOW) – A northwestern Wisconsin woman could be entering the hall of fame!

That is, the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.

Jeanne Beardsley of Ellsworth is one of ten finalists to become the Packers 2021 FAN Hall of Fame Winner, which recognizes lifelong, diehard cheese heads.

Beardsley makes the trek across the state for Green Bay’s home games, and while they’re on the road, she brings the party back to Ellsworth with potlucks and watch parties.

Her loved ones say she can often be seen decked out head to toe in green and gold — literally. She likes to dye her hair in honor of the team, too.

“I’m honored to be a finalist for the hall of fame,” said Beardsley. “It’s been a privilege to be fan of the Green Bay Packers for 60 plus years and watch some of the greatest players in football. Our Packers are family oriented and donate their time and money to many charities. Win or lose, the Green Bay Packers will always be my team!”

Other Packers fanatics can cast a vote for Beardsley, or any of the other finalists, through Jan. 31.

The 2021 inductee will be announced in the late winter of 2021.

That Hall of Fame member will win four club seats to a 2021 home game, a $500 gift certificate for some Packers merchandise, a road trip for two to an away game, and a year long subscription to Packers Plus.

The Chippewa Valley has one super fan already in the FAN Hall of Fame. Patricia Nevala of Menomonie won in 2016.